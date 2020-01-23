Supercross Power Rankings Round 4

450SX

What an amazing three weeks it has been with seeing three different winners in the 450SX Class. Ken Roczen with his red plate going into Glendale is sitting in the number 1 spot in this weeks rankings while last weeks number 1 rider, Justin Barcia, as dropped down 4 points from last week. Coming off of his win at Anaheim 2, has moved up three spots into the number 2 spot this week.

Ken Roczen +1 Eli Tomac +3 Cooper Webb +3 Adam Cianciarulo -1 Justin Barcia -4 Jason Anderson -2 Zach Osborne +1 Blake Baggett -1 Malcolm Stewart - Justin Brayton -

250SX West

Austin Forkner has dropped out of the number 1 spot now sitting in the 3rd spot this week. With Justin Cooper's consistent performance these past three weeks has landed him in the number 1 spot for Round 4 of the Power Rankings. Jett Lawrence is still in the Power Rankings sitting at number 8 despite his unfortunate crash leading to injury in the last lap of the 250 West main race at Anaheim 2.

Justin Cooper +1 Dylan Ferrandis +1 Austin Forkner -2 Christian Craig - Brandon Hartranft - Michael Mosiman +2 Alex Martin - Jett Lawrence -2 Mitchell Oldenburg +1 Jacob Hayes -1

OEM's