Supercross Power Rankings Round 7

450SX

Eli Tomac is sitting number 1 in week 7 of the Power Rankings for the second week in a row. Cooper Webb's win in San Diego brought him up a point to the number 2 spot followed by Ken Roczen. Both Blake Baggett and Jason Anderson are tied for the 6th spot for the first time ever for Supercross Power Rankings. Zach Osborne is now back sitting 9th and for the first time this season, Aaron Plessinger makes the rankings.

Eli Tomac - Cooper Webb +1 Ken Roczen -1 Adam Cianciarulo - Justin Barcia +1 TIE : Jason Anderson -1 and Blake Baggett +1 Malcolm Stewart Justin Brayton Zach Osborne Aaron Plessinger

250SX E

With the first race of the year for the 250SX East Class, here are the rankings going into Week 1 for the East.

Chase Sexton Shane McElrath RJ Hampshire Jeremy Martin Jordon Smith Jimmy Decotis Garret Marchbanks Jo Shimoda Josh Hill Jalek Swoll

