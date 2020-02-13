Supercross Power Rankings Round 7

- Riders
Eli Tomac is sitting number 1 in week 7 of the Power Rankings for the second week in a row. Cooper Webb's win in San Diego brought him up a point to the number 2 spot followed by Ken Roczen. Both Blake Baggett and Jason Anderson are tied for the 6th spot for the first time ever for Supercross Power Rankings. Zach Osborne is now back sitting 9th and for the first time this season, Aaron Plessinger makes the rankings.
With the first race of the year for the 250SX East Class, here are the rankings going into Week 1 for the East.