Supercross Power Rankings Round 9

Authored by Donny Moore on February 27th, 2020

450SX

Eli Tomac

 

  1. Eli Tomac -
  2. Ken Roczen +1
  3. Cooper Webb -1
  4. Jason Anderson +1
  5. Justin Barcia -1
  6. Malcolm Stewart +1
  7. Justin Hill +1
  8. Zach Osborne +2
  9. Blake Baggett (New)
  10. TIE: Justin Brayton and Dean Wilson

Dropped Out: Adam Cianciarulo

250SX

Chase Sexton

 

  1. Chase Sexton +1
  2. Shane McElrath -1
  3. Jeremy Martin -
  4. RJ Hampshire -
  5. Garrett Marchbanks -
  6. Jordon Smith -
  7. Joey Crown (New)
  8. Josh Hill +1
  9. Jo Shimoda -1
  10. Enzo Lopes (New)

Dropped Out: Jordan Bailey, Jimmy DeCotis

OEM's

  1. Honda +1
  2. Kawasaki -1
  3. Yamaha -
  4. KTM -
  5. Husqvarna -
  6. Suzuki -
