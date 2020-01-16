Supercross Power Rankings - Week 3

Week 3 of the 2020 Supercross Power Ranking are now out! A lot of changes have been made over the past week with some new riders in the 250SX West rankings as well as a new leader in the 450SX rankings.

450SX

The 450SX class this year is a completely different Top 10 than how it looked during Pre-Season. Justin Barcia has taken the lead with his two podium finishes; first place (A1) and second place (St. Louis) in this weeks Power Rankings. Jumping up 2 points from last week, Ken Roczen now sits in the number 2 spot, jumping up 3 points. Adam Cianciarulo has dropped down to the number 3 sport and Eli Tomac has dropped 1 point from last week in the number 5 spot. The biggest drop this week is Cooper Webb, going from last weeks number 2 spot, to now ranking 6 for this weeks Power Rankings.

Justin Barcia +2 Ken Roczen +3 Adam Cianciarulo -2 Jason Anderson +2 Eli Tomac -1 Cooper Webb -4 Blake Baggett - Zach Osborne +1 Malcolm Stewart +1 Justin Brayton -1

250SX West

Austin Forkner has taken over the 1 spot from Dylan Ferrandis in this weeks Power Rankings with his podium win in St. Louis. Justin Cooper continues sitting in 2nd from his two podium finishes in at A1 and St. Louis. Dylan Ferrandis with the unfortunate start and finish at St. Louis, has dropped him down to the number 3 spot. Jett Lawrence has jumped up three spots into the number 6 spot. Both Derek Drake and Cameron Mcadoo have dropped off from this weeks rankings.

Austin Forkner +2 Justin Cooper - Dyland Ferrandis -2 Christian Craig - Brandon Hartranft +3 Jett Lawrence +3 Alex Martin - Michael Mosiman Jacob Hayes Mitchell Oldenburg

OEM's