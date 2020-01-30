Supercross Power Rankings Round 5

450SX

With Ken Roczen going 3 for 3 in the Triple Crown at Glendale, he maintains the Top spot at number 1 in this weeks Power Rankings. Jason Anderson comes in at the number 3 spot behind Eli Tomac. Justin Brayton has moved from the 10th spot to the 7th spot going into Oakland. Roczen goes into this weeks race with 92 points while Tomac is sitting with 84 overall points. Will Eli Tomac climb up to be close to or take over the red plate in Oakland? We shall see. Tune-in to NBCSN Saturday at 8:30 PM ET to watch it live.

Ken Roczen - Eli Tomac - Jason Anderson +3 Cooper Webb -1 Justin Barcia - Adam Cianciarulo -2 Justin Brayton +3 Malcolm Stewart +1 Blake Baggett -1 Zach Osborne -3

250SX

Dyland Ferrandis takes the top spot from Austin Forkner this week for the very first time this season. The biggest drop this week is Christian Craig going from the 4th spot to now the 8th spot going into Oakland, while Jacob Hayes has climbed into the 7th spot. Cooper is currently sitting with 86 overall points followed closely behind Ferrandis with 83 and Hartranft at 77. Should be an exciting race this weekend in Oakland. Will we see a new red plate after Oakland?

Dylan Ferrandis +1 Justin Cooper -1 Austin Forkner - Brandon Hartranft +1 Michael Mosiman +1 Alex Martin +1 Jacob Hayes +3 Christian Craig -4 Mitchell Oldenburg - Derek Drake (New)

OEM's