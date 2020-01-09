Supercross Power Rankings - Week 2

January 9, 2020

Week 2 of the 2020 Power Rankings are now out. The biggest point leap is no surprise with the 450SX Anaheim 1 winner Justin Barcia, going from 7th to 3rd. Eli Tomac has dropped from the Top spot by 3 points, now ranking in the 3rd spot going into St. Louis. Adam Cianciarulo has now taken over the 1st spot for the 450SX class. Justin Brayton comes into the Power Rankings for the first time sitting 8th while Dean Wilson drops out of the rankings.

The 250SX class for week 2 is all about the West class after Anaheim 1 leading into St. Louis. Dylan Ferrandis sits at the number 1 spot followed by Justin Cooper in 2nd and Austin Forkner in 3rd.

The OEM's saw a big leap with Yamaha moving up 3 point to the number 1 position, while KTM has moved from the number 1 spot to now 4th. Below is the official Power Rankings for Week 2.

Legend:

- (minus) with number in front means they have moved down spots

+ (plus) with number in front means they have moved up spots

- (dash) with no number in front means they are in the same spot as last Power Rankings

450SX Class

Adam Cianciarulo, +3 Cooper Webb - Justin Barcia +4 Eli Tomac -3 Ken Roczen -2 Jason Anderson -1 Blake Baggett +2 Zach Osborne -3 Malcolm Stewart -2

Dropped From Rankings: Dean Wilson

250SX Class

Dylan Ferrandis Justin Cooper Austin Forkner Christian Craig Michael Mosiman Cameron McAdoo Alex Martin Brandon Hartranft Jett Lawrence Derek Drake

OEM's